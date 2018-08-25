Franklin Myers Buys 3,047 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.76 per share, with a total value of $172,947.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FIX opened at $56.80 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $59.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 37.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 24.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 15.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 315,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Sidoti cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping.

