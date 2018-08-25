François-Karl Brouillette Sells 40,400 Shares of Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc (NEPT) Stock

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc (TSE:NEPT) insider François-Karl Brouillette sold 40,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$181,800.00.

Shares of NEPT stock traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.72. 473,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,766. Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.86 and a 52-week high of C$5.94.

Get Neptune Technologies & Bioressources alerts:

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Company Profile

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc, a nutrition products company, produces and commercializes nutraceutical products and turnkey solutions primarily for omega-3 softgel capsules and liquids. It offers specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils, as well as pet supplements.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Technologies & Bioressources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.