Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (FEDU) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Four Seasons Education Inc. provides educational services. The Company offers after-school mathematics and online education services for elementary school students. Four Seasons Education Inc. is based in China. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

NYSE:FEDU opened at $4.29 on Thursday. Four Seasons Edu has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The company has a market cap of $55.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Four Seasons Edu will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) by 7.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,803,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 124,920 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) by 23.2% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 716,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 134,990 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

About Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including competition workshops and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

