Founders Advantage Capital Corp (FCF) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Founders Advantage Capital Corp (CVE:FCF) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Founders Advantage Capital in a report released on Tuesday, August 21st. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.10.

Get Founders Advantage Capital alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Founders Advantage Capital from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of FCF stock opened at C$1.71 on Thursday. Founders Advantage Capital has a 12 month low of C$1.69 and a 12 month high of C$2.65.

Founders Advantage Capital (CVE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.05. Founders Advantage Capital had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of C$30.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.60 million.

About Founders Advantage Capital

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Founders Advantage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Founders Advantage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.