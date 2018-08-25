Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) EVP Darren E. Hart Sells 25,662 Shares

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) EVP Darren E. Hart sold 25,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $674,910.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.55. 931,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.00 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Fossil Group Inc has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $32.17.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The accessories brand company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.65. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $576.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.95 million. equities analysts anticipate that Fossil Group Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,509 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 34,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,870 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 27,229 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,134,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Fossil Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fossil Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Fossil Group from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company's principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

