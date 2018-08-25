Ford Motor (F) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,002,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,004 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.18% of Ford Motor worth $77,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,412,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,907,527,000 after buying an additional 30,645,741 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 73.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,818,988 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,594,000 after buying an additional 18,962,611 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 124.0% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 32,722,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $362,239,000 after buying an additional 18,114,045 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13,914.0% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,029,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after buying an additional 3,007,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 561.9% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,985,121 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,075,000 after buying an additional 2,534,137 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.14 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.48 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.23.

Shares of F opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

