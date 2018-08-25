Foot Locker (FL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Foot Locker have surged and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company’s focus on development of supply chain, improvement of mobile and web platforms, implementation of new point-of-sale software worldwide, and expansion of data analytics capabilities bode well. The company also plans to spend a major portion of the capital on its fleet of stores, including revamping and remodeling of the same. Further, it is exploring off-mall retail format opportunities and executing shop-in-shop spaces in collaboration with vendors. Certainly, these efforts would help attain long-term goals that include sales of $10 billion and net income margin of 8.5%. The company’s first-quarter fiscal 2018 results is the testimony of the same, wherein both the top and bottom lines beat expectations and grew year over year. However, higher SG&A expenses and challenging European business due to promotional environment are concerns.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FL. ValuEngine cut Foot Locker from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. OTR Global cut Foot Locker to a positive rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Foot Locker to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.79.

FL opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.89. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,352 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,911 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $3,388,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

