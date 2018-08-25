FMC Corp (FMC) Position Raised by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,803 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $63,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in FMC during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in FMC by 307.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in FMC by 221.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in FMC in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 375 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $33,431.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Douglas acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.13 per share, for a total transaction of $366,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,890.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $85.54 on Friday. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $72.73 and a twelve month high of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. FMC had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. FMC’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FMC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price target on shares of FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.93.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.