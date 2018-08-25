Flushing Financial (FFIC) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FFIC. Sandler O’Neill reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Gabelli raised Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $26.50 price objective on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $26.68 on Friday. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. equities research analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.