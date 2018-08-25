Flushing Financial (FFIC) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.14

Headlines about Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Flushing Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 46.2315639652188 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

FFIC traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $26.68. 125,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $743.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $31.45.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 16.32%. sell-side analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.