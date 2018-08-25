Flex (FLEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

FLEX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Flex from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Flex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Standpoint Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

FLEX stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82. Flex has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $19.71.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Flex news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 49,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $713,646.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 821,355 shares in the company, valued at $11,909,647.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas Britt sold 8,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $117,309.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 619,916 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,939 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flex by 10.3% in the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Flex by 4.0% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 107,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flex by 8.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Flex by 12.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 38,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 30.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

