First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (FCVT) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 33.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCVT. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000.

FCVT opened at $30.60 on Friday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

