First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in EnLink Midstream Partners LP (ENLK)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK) by 321.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,893 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in EnLink Midstream Partners were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENLK. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,917,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,839,000 after buying an additional 1,312,978 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,690,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,418,000 after buying an additional 691,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 141,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENLK opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 626.67 and a beta of 2.27. EnLink Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. EnLink Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 3.89%. EnLink Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream Partners LP will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. EnLink Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,200.00%.

ENLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

In other news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 55,619 shares of EnLink Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $981,675.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,437.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EnLink Midstream Partners Company Profile

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

