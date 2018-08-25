First of Long Island Corp (FLIC) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,650 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 37,427 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 20.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,025,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,594,000 after purchasing an additional 350,269 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 695,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 25,370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 14.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 62,277 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 80.5% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 403,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 315,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. First of Long Island presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

FLIC opened at $21.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. First of Long Island Corp has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.73 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. analysts predict that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Donald L. Manfredonia sold 3,500 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark D. Curtis sold 5,029 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $128,340.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as personal and non-personal money market and savings products.

