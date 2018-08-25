First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 7,231 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 513.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $138,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 118.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $234,000.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $53.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

