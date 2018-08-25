First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $871,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) Stock

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,309,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,882 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 580.5% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,776,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,272 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,359,000 after purchasing an additional 230,116 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,874,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,461,000 after purchasing an additional 98,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,916,000 after purchasing an additional 580,556 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

