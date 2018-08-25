First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $475,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 74.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 338.6% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH opened at $203.33 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.36 and a 52-week high of $203.82.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.