First Analysis Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for FMC Corp (FMC)

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) – First Analysis lowered their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for FMC in a report issued on Tuesday, August 21st. First Analysis analyst now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. First Analysis also issued estimates for FMC’s FY2018 earnings at $6.05 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. FMC had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.70 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FMC from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.93.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $85.54 on Thursday. FMC has a 1-year low of $72.73 and a 1-year high of $98.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. FMC’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

In other news, insider Paul W. Graves sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $319,782.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Douglas purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.13 per share, with a total value of $366,052.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,890.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 307.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 221.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at $141,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

