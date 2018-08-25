First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 11,021 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,021 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 46,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,616,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,662,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPD. Scotiabank set a $33.00 price objective on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.