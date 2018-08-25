First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,844,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 931,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,855,000 after acquiring an additional 653,083 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $68,282,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 463,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,293,000 after acquiring an additional 255,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $43,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total transaction of $4,319,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,761,374.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GD opened at $192.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.21 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.09 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $263.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.39.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

