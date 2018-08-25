Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (FC) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:FC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

FC traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$13.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,575. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of C$12.14 and a 1-year high of C$13.69.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

In other Firm Capital Mortgage Investment news, insider Sandy Ivan Poklar bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,397.00.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments in Canada. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, loan servicing, and advisory services; lending programs comparing construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations investments; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.