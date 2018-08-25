Finisar Co. (FNSR) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,095,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,689 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.94% of Finisar worth $19,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Finisar by 102.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,936,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Finisar by 37.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,586,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,451 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Finisar by 16.5% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 6,826,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,870,000 after acquiring an additional 964,507 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Finisar by 4,319.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 890,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,077,000 after acquiring an additional 870,237 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Finisar by 36.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,049,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,405,000 after acquiring an additional 550,148 shares during the period.

Finisar stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. Finisar Co. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Finisar had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $310.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Finisar’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Finisar Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 30,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $513,233.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 553,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,403,387.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger C. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $53,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,181.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,493 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FNSR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Finisar to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Cascend Securities started coverage on shares of Finisar in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finisar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Finisar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

