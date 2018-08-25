FinCoin (FNC) Price Tops $0.0076 on Exchanges

FinCoin (CURRENCY:FNC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. FinCoin has a market capitalization of $97,708.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of FinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FinCoin has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Jiyo (JIYO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000135 BTC.

FinCoin Profile

FinCoin is a coin. FinCoin’s total supply is 1,812,878,667 coins and its circulating supply is 12,878,667 coins. The official website for FinCoin is fincoin.co

FinCoin Coin Trading

FinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

