Financial Survey: TransAlta (TAC) vs. Korea Electric Power (KEP)

TransAlta (NYSE: KEP) and Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

TransAlta has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TransAlta and Korea Electric Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAlta $1.78 billion 0.93 -$123.42 million ($0.18) -31.94 Korea Electric Power $55.59 billion 0.32 $1.17 billion $0.95 14.47

Korea Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than TransAlta. TransAlta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Korea Electric Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

TransAlta pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Korea Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. TransAlta pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Korea Electric Power pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares TransAlta and Korea Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAlta -8.42% -1.67% -0.58% Korea Electric Power 3.56% 2.24% 0.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TransAlta and Korea Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAlta 0 2 1 0 2.33 Korea Electric Power 0 7 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.7% of TransAlta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Korea Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Korea Electric Power beats TransAlta on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. It generates and markets electricity through various generation facilities. The company has an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,546 megawatts of generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a total of 679 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 82,132 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 33,955 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 839 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 311,869 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system included 115,945 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,287,199 units of support with a total line length of 483,467 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It also offers utility plant maintenance and architectural engineering, information, communication line leasing, resources development, and fly ashes recycling services, as well as sells nuclear fuel. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

