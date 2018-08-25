Financial Analysis: Logitech International (LOGI) versus Identiv (INVE)

Logitech International (NASDAQ: INVE) and Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Logitech International and Identiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logitech International 1 1 3 0 2.40 Identiv 0 0 3 0 3.00

Logitech International presently has a consensus target price of $49.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.84%. Identiv has a consensus target price of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 42.08%. Given Identiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Identiv is more favorable than Logitech International.

Profitability

This table compares Logitech International and Identiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logitech International 7.97% 24.63% 13.95% Identiv -15.40% -28.82% -11.88%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Logitech International and Identiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logitech International $2.57 billion 3.14 $208.54 million $1.34 36.63 Identiv $60.22 million 1.55 -$8.13 million ($0.38) -16.05

Logitech International has higher revenue and earnings than Identiv. Identiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logitech International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Logitech International pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Identiv does not pay a dividend. Logitech International pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.2% of Logitech International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Identiv shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Logitech International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Identiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Logitech International has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Identiv has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Logitech International beats Identiv on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logitech International

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups. It also provides keyboards and covers for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices; pointing devices, such as PC and Mac-related mice, touchpads, and presenters; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combos; PC-based Webcams; and remote control and home automation products. The company sells its products through direct sales to retailers and e-tailers, as well as indirect sales through distributors. Its channel network includes consumer electronics distributors, retailers, mass merchandisers, specialty electronics stores, computer and telecommunications stores, value-added resellers, and online merchants. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle. Its Identity segment provides smart card readers, which include various contact, contactless, portable, and mobile smart card readers, as well as tokens and terminals to enable logical access, and security and identification applications, such as national ID, payment, e-health, and e-government. Its Credentials segment provides NFC and radio frequency identification products, including inlays and inlay-based, and other cards; and labels, tags, and stickers, as well as other radio frequency and integrated circuits components for use in various applications, such as virtual reality, games, loyalty cards, mobile payment systems, transit and event ticketing, and brand authenticity from pharmaceuticals to consumer goods, hospital resource management, cold-chain management, and others. Its All Other segment provides chip drives and digital media readers. Identiv, Inc. markets and sells its products through original equipment manufacturers, dealers, systems integrators, value added resellers, resellers, and Internet, as well as directly to end users. The company was formerly known as Identive Group, Inc. and changed its name to Identiv, Inc. in May 2014. Identiv, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

