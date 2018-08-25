Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,049 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,154,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,039 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,886,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326,711 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,504,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,575,000 after purchasing an additional 443,292 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,245,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,267,000 after purchasing an additional 368,835 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,973,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,740,000 after purchasing an additional 297,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $79.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 17.76%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.753 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.19%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

