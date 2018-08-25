Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Holdings in Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Shopify by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,682,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,405,000 after buying an additional 296,872 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Shopify by 243.1% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,453,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,068,000 after buying an additional 1,029,750 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,182,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,281,000 after buying an additional 284,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Shopify by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,091,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,045,000 after buying an additional 206,325 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 914,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,884,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Shopify to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Shopify from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Shopify from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $140.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.71 and a beta of 1.19. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $176.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.72 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

