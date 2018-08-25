Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases Shares of 12,473 First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd (FTA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd (BMV:FTA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTA. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd has a 12-month low of $875.00 and a 12-month high of $1,078.00.

