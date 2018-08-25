FIL Ltd Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,686,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 513,014 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of FIL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. FIL Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $515,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. FSI Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.7% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.23.

Shares of JPM opened at $114.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 13.18%. equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $3,502,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

