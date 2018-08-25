Fibrocell Science (FCSC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Fibrocell Science, Inc. is an autologous cell and gene therapy company focused on developing first-in-class treatments for rare and serious skin and connective tissue diseases with high unmet medical needs. Fibrocell’s most advanced drug candidate, azficel-T, uses its FDA-approved proprietary autologous fibroblast technology and is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic dysphonia resulting from vocal cord scarring or atrophy. In collaboration with Intrexon Corporation, a leader in synthetic biology, Fibrocell is also developing gene therapies for orphan skin diseases using gene-modified autologous fibroblasts. The Company’s lead orphan gene-therapy drug candidate, FCX-007, is in late stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. Fibrocell is also in pre-clinical development of FCX-013, its second gene-therapy drug candidate, for the treatment of linear scleroderma. “

Get Fibrocell Science alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on shares of Fibrocell Science and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fibrocell Science from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fibrocell Science presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NASDAQ FCSC opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Fibrocell Science has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.50). equities research analysts anticipate that Fibrocell Science will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fibrocell Science stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.41% of Fibrocell Science worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fibrocell Science

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fibrocell Science (FCSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fibrocell Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibrocell Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.