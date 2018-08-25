Ferguson (FERGY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

OTCMKTS FERGY opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

