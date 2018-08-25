FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $205.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $189.26 and a one year high of $241.33.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 4,226 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $975,022.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,497.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.06 per share, for a total transaction of $499,344.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $988,285. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

