Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cesca Therapeutics (KOOL) Stock Price

News headlines about Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cesca Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.8466246245847 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KOOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cesca Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cesca Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cesca Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ KOOL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.29. 213,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,504. Cesca Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.95.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies and products for cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company develops automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

