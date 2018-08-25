Farallon Capital Management LLC Has $387.49 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 58.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,424,997 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899,094 shares during the period. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock comprises 2.7% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $387,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,196,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 25.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,562 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 10.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 86,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,806,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.3% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 1.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 193,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $214.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.46.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,458,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 2,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $396,943.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,281,927 shares of company stock worth $2,389,438,126 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock opened at $174.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $501.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.40. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $149.02 and a 1-year high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

