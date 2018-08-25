Extreme Networks Sees Unusually High Options Volume (EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 8,428 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 976% compared to the average volume of 783 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 1,163.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 967,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,708,000 after buying an additional 890,753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 29.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 16,790 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $6.20 on Friday. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $739.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $278.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Extreme Networks to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

