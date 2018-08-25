Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

XOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extraction Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

XOG opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $260.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.15 million. equities research analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 38.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,372,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $196,450,000 after buying an additional 3,697,918 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,511 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,467,000 after buying an additional 33,221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 131.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,657,889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,379,000 after buying an additional 2,648,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 100.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,463,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,878,000 after buying an additional 1,738,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 0.9% in the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,215,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,393,000 after buying an additional 20,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

