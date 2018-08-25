Exterran Corp (EXTN) Position Trimmed by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,568 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Exterran were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exterran by 11.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 81,924 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Exterran by 146.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 43,019 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Exterran by 5.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 108,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Exterran by 34.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran during the second quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Exterran Corp has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Exterran had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $343.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.75 million. equities analysts anticipate that Exterran Corp will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exterran has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

