Expanse Price Down 14.6% This Week (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Expanse has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and $19,109.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00006893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Upbit, Poloniex and Cryptopia. During the last week, Expanse has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008072 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010452 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000383 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 19,495,278 coins and its circulating supply is 10,495,278 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

