Exelon Co. (EXC) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,859 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Exelon by 269.4% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,440,512 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $485,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072,773 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in Exelon by 766.8% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 2,439,097 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $95,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 40.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,733,452 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $223,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,254 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Exelon by 175.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,779,900 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $69,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,800 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 18.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,166,583 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $220,097,000 after purchasing an additional 816,893 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.69.

Exelon stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.20.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.08%.

Exelon Co is an utilities company in the Electric Utilities industry.

