Exelon Co. (EXC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.53.

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,374,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,550. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $45.05.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Exelon by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 28,808 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 310,017 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $12,094,000 after buying an additional 19,677 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,078 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Co is an utilities company in the Electric Utilities industry.

