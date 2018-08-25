Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Insider Sells $1,603,800.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) insider Michael Morrissey sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $1,603,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Morrissey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exelixis alerts:

On Tuesday, August 7th, Michael Morrissey sold 100,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $2,110,000.00.

On Thursday, August 9th, Michael Morrissey sold 234,267 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $4,928,977.68.

On Monday, July 16th, Michael Morrissey sold 90,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $1,901,700.00.

On Monday, June 25th, Michael Morrissey sold 90,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $1,765,800.00.

On Thursday, May 24th, Michael Morrissey sold 90,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $1,849,500.00.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $17.64 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. Exelixis had a return on equity of 65.68% and a net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth $133,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth $179,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 94.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth $215,000. 83.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Cann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.