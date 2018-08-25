EXACT Sciences (EXAS) PT Raised to $74.00

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $54.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s previous close.

EXAS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of EXAS opened at $70.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -70.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.79. EXACT Sciences has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $73.72.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, SVP D Scott Coward sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $126,178.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $519,095.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,546 shares of company stock valued at $846,987. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 160.8% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 50.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

