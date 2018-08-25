Ether Zero Price Hits $0.11 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $6,214.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.81 or 0.04174969 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00186757 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000170 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 194,000,000 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

