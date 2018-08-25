Eroscoin (ERO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $15,646.00

Eroscoin (CURRENCY:ERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Eroscoin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Eroscoin has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $15,646.00 worth of Eroscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eroscoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00264538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00149667 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00032166 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010674 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Eroscoin Profile

Eroscoin’s launch date was September 14th, 2017. Eroscoin’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,744,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Eroscoin is /r/EROSCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Eroscoin is blog.eroscoin.org . The official website for Eroscoin is eroscoin.org . Eroscoin’s official Twitter account is @ErosCoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

Eroscoin Token Trading

Eroscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eroscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eroscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eroscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

