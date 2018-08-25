Ernie J. Garateix Purchases 1,000 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG) Stock

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) COO Ernie J. Garateix acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $14,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 141,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,618.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of HRTG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 143,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,441. The company has a market cap of $391.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $19.15.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.
HRTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.
Heritage Insurance Company Profile
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as residential wind-only property insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina.
Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.