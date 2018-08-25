Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ FY2019 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

AVEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

AVEO stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $282.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Equity Opportunities Iv Growth bought 663,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 919,886 shares of company stock worth $2,003,150 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 40,616 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $750,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

