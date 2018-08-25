EPR Properties (EPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Michael L. Hirons sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $489,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 25.2% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 47,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 316.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 51,802 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 9.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 18,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the second quarter worth about $900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPR traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $69.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,311. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $72.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.49.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.06%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

