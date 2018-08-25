eosDAC (EOSDAC) Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last Week

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One eosDAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges including OTCBTC, ZB.COM, Bibox and Bitbns. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $15.55 million and approximately $84,137.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, eosDAC has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

eosDAC Token Profile

eosDAC is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, OpenLedger DEX, DragonEX, Bibox, ZB.COM, Hotbit, Gate.io and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

