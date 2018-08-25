Enova International Inc (ENVA) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Enova International were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENVA. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enova International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,914,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Enova International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enova International during the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Enova International by 7.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregg A. Kaplan sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $468,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENVA opened at $35.40 on Friday. Enova International Inc has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 2.64.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Enova International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Enova International in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stephens set a $45.00 price target on shares of Enova International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies.

