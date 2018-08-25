Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $284,000 in Career Education Corp. (CECO) Stock

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CECO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Career Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Career Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Career Education by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 166,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Career Education by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,049,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after purchasing an additional 125,425 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Career Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Jackson sold 21,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $359,288.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,309.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Wang sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,828 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,289 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CECO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Career Education in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Career Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of Career Education stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.77. Career Education Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $19.07.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.15 million. Career Education had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Career Education Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

